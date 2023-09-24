ADVERTISEMENT

Basic sign language workshop for postmen, postwomen held in Mysuru

September 24, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - MYSURU

It was as part of International Day of Sign Languages and about 200 postmen and women from across the city attended the workshop

The Hindu Bureau

All India Institute of Speech and Hearing conducted a workshop for postmen and postwomen on sign languages to enable them to communicate effectively with people with special abilities, in Mysuru on Sunday, September 24. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

A daylong workshop on Basic Sign Language for postmen and postwomen was held at All India Institute of Speech and Hearing here on Sunday, September 24.

It was as part of International Day of Sign Languages and about 200 postmen and women from across the city attended the workshop.

It was inaugurated by S.S. Umesh, Assistant Director of Programme, Akashvani, Mysuru. Mr. Umesh underlined the importance of effective and meaningful communication and said that the workshop will help postmen and postwomen in effectively communicating with those suffering from communication disorders.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Presiding over the workshop Dr. M. Pushpavathi, Director of AIISH said though there are various social media including WhatsApp for communication, postmen and postwomen have a personal rapport with people and are considered as one among family members. ‘’Even today people tend to be curious to receive letters or any communication from postmen or post women,’’ she added. Dr. Pushpavathi said sign language is not only a means of communication to the deaf community, but also a symbol of their pride and identity.

Ajish Abraham, Dean, AIISH, briefed about the workshop and said that in the recent past there has been a lot of emphasis to promote awareness regarding Indian Sign Languages (ISL) among the general public and professionals, to facilitate barrier free communication with the deaf community. The objective of the workshop, he said, was to train about 200 Postmen and Postwomen of Mysuru city on the basics of ISL through hands-on practical sessions.

The daylong workshop included basic alphabet sign language, numbers and work- related conversations. According to the 2011 census, there are more than 50 lakh people with hearing impairment across the country. The programme will also provide inputs to postmen and postwomen to start on the basic conversation with persons with hearing impairment in ISL.

Dr. Angel Raj, IPoS, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Mysuru Postal Division, Mysuru and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US