Basic sign language workshop for postmen, postwomen held in Mysuru

It was as part of International Day of Sign Languages and about 200 postmen and women from across the city attended the workshop

September 24, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
All India Institute of Speech and Hearing conducted a workshop for postmen and postwomen on sign languages to enable them to communicate effectively with people with special abilities, in Mysuru on Sunday, September 24.

All India Institute of Speech and Hearing conducted a workshop for postmen and postwomen on sign languages to enable them to communicate effectively with people with special abilities, in Mysuru on Sunday, September 24. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

A daylong workshop on Basic Sign Language for postmen and postwomen was held at All India Institute of Speech and Hearing here on Sunday, September 24.

It was as part of International Day of Sign Languages and about 200 postmen and women from across the city attended the workshop.

It was inaugurated by S.S. Umesh, Assistant Director of Programme, Akashvani, Mysuru. Mr. Umesh underlined the importance of effective and meaningful communication and said that the workshop will help postmen and postwomen in effectively communicating with those suffering from communication disorders.

Presiding over the workshop Dr. M. Pushpavathi, Director of AIISH said though there are various social media including WhatsApp for communication, postmen and postwomen have a personal rapport with people and are considered as one among family members. ‘’Even today people tend to be curious to receive letters or any communication from postmen or post women,’’ she added. Dr. Pushpavathi said sign language is not only a means of communication to the deaf community, but also a symbol of their pride and identity.

Ajish Abraham, Dean, AIISH, briefed about the workshop and said that in the recent past there has been a lot of emphasis to promote awareness regarding Indian Sign Languages (ISL) among the general public and professionals, to facilitate barrier free communication with the deaf community. The objective of the workshop, he said, was to train about 200 Postmen and Postwomen of Mysuru city on the basics of ISL through hands-on practical sessions.

The daylong workshop included basic alphabet sign language, numbers and work- related conversations. According to the 2011 census, there are more than 50 lakh people with hearing impairment across the country. The programme will also provide inputs to postmen and postwomen to start on the basic conversation with persons with hearing impairment in ISL.

Dr. Angel Raj, IPoS, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Mysuru Postal Division, Mysuru and others were present.

