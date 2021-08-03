Basic amenities sought for tribal people

The Karnataka unit of Adivasi Birsa Munda Yuva Sene has urged the State government to provide basic amenities for tribal communities with no proper shelter in Hassan district.

Naveen Sada, state organising secretary of the organisation, in a press conference in Hassan on Tuesday, said the tribal communities had been denied basic infrastructure facilities for ages. Hakki Pikki people had been living at Angadihalli in Belur taluk. Hasalaru had been staying put in parts of Sakleshpur and Belur taluks. Similarly, Shillekyatas had settled on the bank of backwaters of Hemavati reservoir.

They had applied for houses and other facilities under various schemes of the State government. For many decades a majority of the tribal families had been staying put in make-shift tents with plastic sheets as roofs. They had no safety, he said.

Hasalaru and Hakki Pikki families should get two acres of land each. The government should consider fulfilling their demands and support them take up agriculture, he added .

Hooraja of Hakki Pikki community, Mari Joseph of Dalit Vimochana Human Rights Forum and others were present at the press conference.