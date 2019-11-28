Basaveshwara’s Vachanas complementaryto the intent of the Constitution, says judge

The fundamental principles of the 12th Century reformer Basaveshwara’s Vachanas are complementary to the intent of the Constitution. They would certainly help fulfil the aspirations of the Constitution if one understands and absorbs the tenets of the Vachanas in day-to-day life, IV Additional District Principal and Sessions judge A.S. Sadalage has said.

Speaking after inaugurating a special awareness programme in connection with the Constitution Day programme organised by the Directorate of Field Publicity, the Dharwad District Legal Services Authority, the Government Pre-University College, Navalur, and others here recently, Mr. Sadalage made comparison between the intents of the Vachanas and the Constitution and observed that it was evident from the Vachanas that Basaveshwara not only propagated a just society free from any type of discrimination but also laid emphasis on people leading a pure life free from corrupt practices.

These days, the youth are misguided by several elements in society and they are treading the wrong path. As a result the crime rate too was growing alarmingly in society. This apart, litigation related to crime against women and family issues too are growing in courts. At this crucial juncture, the Vachanas of Basaveshwara could work as guiding principles, he said.

“One can extract greater amount of guidance and inspirations from the Vacahanas of Basaveshwara to lead a meaningful life. The Vachanas stress upon moral and ethical principles and urge people to adopt them to lead a fruitful life. Basaveshwara’s revolutionary thoughts could usher in radical changes in society. The aspirations of the Constitution could be fulfilled if one takes the Vachanas seriously and try to inculcate their message in one’s daily life. They would also help bring down the crime rate,” he added.

Speaking on this occasion, III Additional District and Sessions judge H.C. Shyamaprasad expressed reservations over moral policing in society and termed it illegal. Such practices lead to tension in society and contribute to the growth of crime. Law provides solutions to all problems. Therefore, everyone should follow the law and refrain from taking the law into one’s hands, he said.

Assistant Solicitor General of India, High Court of Karnataka, Dharwad Bench, Arun Joshi, who was the resource person, said that the Constitution has guaranteed fundamental rights to all citizens but no one should misuse these rights. The Right to Freedom of Speech and Expression guaranteed by the Constitution should not be misused to harm the sentiments of others and they should not provide scope for litigation such as defamation suits. The nation could tread on the path of real progress if one makes proper use of fundamental rights and other provisions of the Constitution, he said.

College principal H.Y. Kamraddi presided over the function. Students, staff and others were present.