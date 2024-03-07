GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Basaveshwara’s Anubhava Mantapa is the first democratic institution in the world, says Siddaramaiah

March 07, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that Anubhava Mantapa set up by social reformer Basaveshwara in the 12th century is the first democratic institution in the world and the idea of Basavadi Sharanas has also been incorporated in the Constitution.

He was addressing a gathering at Basavakalyan in Bidar district on Thursday after being felicitated by religious heads of 160 mutts for declaring Basaveshwara as the State’s cultural leader.

Expressing concern over the prevailing practice of superstitious beliefs, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the Sharanas/social reformers fought blind faith and opposed it in the 12th century itself.

“Basaveshwara is the role model for us. I am a staunch follower of Basaveshwara’s ideas. We have fulfilled all the promises made to the people of the State during the Assembly elections,” the Chief Minister reiterated.

A portrait of Basaveshwara will be installed in all government offices and educational institutions, Mr. Siddaramaiah said and advised the younger generation to follow the path of Basaveshwara to ensure that a healthy society is established.

