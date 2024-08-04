Basaveshwara portrayed as sage wearing Tulsi Mala on coverpage opposed

Opposing the release of a book, Vachana Darshana, by RSS-backed Ayodhya Publications in Kalaburagi on Saturday, members of progressive organisations and the Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha have said that the RSS always expressed reservation against Basaveshwara’s ideologies and tried to distort the Vachana literature of the 12th century social reformer.

Activists R.K. Hudgi and Meenakshi Bali, addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Sunday, strongly condemned the attempt to portray social reformer Basaveshwara as a sage wearing Tulsi Mala on the coverpage of the book.

Mr. Hudgi said that Basaveshwara championed devotional worship that rejected temple worship culture. He fought against the hierarchical Varnashrama and untouchability, which has been opposed by RSS for centuries.

Ms. Bali reiterated that Basaveshwara’s Vachanas conveyed philosophical teachings in simple and lucid poetry form, which has found global acceptance. Therefore, a panic-stricken RSS is trying to distort the Vachana scriptures, the activist added.