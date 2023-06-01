Basaveshwar Hospital launches free institutional delivery scheme called Matru Sanjeevini

June 01, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KALABURAGI

To commemorate the 101st birth anniversary of Mahadevappa Rampure, founder president of Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society (HKES), the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Basaveshwar Teaching and General Hospital (BTGH) run by HKES in Kalaburagi, has launched a new scheme called Matru Sajeevini providing free institutional delivery.

HKES president Bheemashankar Bilgundi, addressing a press conference here on Thursday, said that though Mr. Rampure’s birth anniversary is on August 1, the scheme will be implemented at both Basaveshwar and Sangmeshwar hospitals [a unit of HKES] with immediate effect.

Along with a comprehensive and quality ante-natal care such as health check-up and diagnosis, the hospitals will conduct deliveries both normal and Ceasarian section free and provide a maternity allowance of ₹2,000, Mr. Bilgundi clarified.

As of now, the hospital has decided to continue the Matru Sanjeevini scheme for six months and it will be reviewed and extended to a period of one year later.

Medial Superintendent of BTGH Basavaraj Patil Raikod, providing details about the staff in the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department, said that there are 18 doctors and nine post-graduate students on duty.

Doctors S.R. Harwal and Sharanbasappa Kamareddy were present.

