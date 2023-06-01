HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Basaveshwar Hospital launches free institutional delivery scheme called Matru Sanjeevini

Along with a comprehensive and quality ante-natal care, it will provide a maternity allowance of ₹2,000

June 01, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

To commemorate the 101st birth anniversary of Mahadevappa Rampure, founder president of Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society (HKES), the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Basaveshwar Teaching and General Hospital (BTGH) run by HKES in Kalaburagi, has launched a new scheme called Matru Sajeevini providing free institutional delivery.

HKES president Bheemashankar Bilgundi, addressing a press conference here on Thursday, said that though Mr. Rampure’s birth anniversary is on August 1, the scheme will be implemented at both Basaveshwar and Sangmeshwar hospitals [a unit of HKES] with immediate effect.

Along with a comprehensive and quality ante-natal care such as health check-up and diagnosis, the hospitals will conduct deliveries both normal and Ceasarian section free and provide a maternity allowance of ₹2,000, Mr. Bilgundi clarified.

As of now, the hospital has decided to continue the Matru Sanjeevini scheme for six months and it will be reviewed and extended to a period of one year later.

Medial Superintendent of BTGH Basavaraj Patil Raikod, providing details about the staff in the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department, said that there are 18 doctors and nine post-graduate students on duty.

Doctors S.R. Harwal and Sharanbasappa Kamareddy were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.