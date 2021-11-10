Basavashree award for sarod maestro

MYSURU

10 November 2021 03:14 IST

Renowned sarod maestro Pandit Rajeev Taranath will receive the prestigious Basavashree award conferred on him by the Basava Kendra of Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra Bruhanmutt, Chitradurga, in Mysuru on Wednesday. The award conferred on the 89-year-old eminent musician is for the year 2019.

It will be presented at Pandit Taranath’s residence at 154, 11th Main, near Jaware Gowda Park in Saraswathipuram at 4 p.m.

Expressing happiness over conferring the award on the celebrated sarod maestro, the mutt said Pandit Taranath’s contribution to music was phenomenal and the award was being presented in recognition of his contributions.

The mutt complimented Pandit Taranath Foundation’s efforts in mentoring young and upcoming musicians.