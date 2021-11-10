Karnataka

Basavashree award for sarod maestro

Renowned sarod maestro Pandit Rajeev Taranath will receive the prestigious Basavashree award conferred on him by the Basava Kendra of Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra Bruhanmutt, Chitradurga, in Mysuru on Wednesday. The award conferred on the 89-year-old eminent musician is for the year 2019.

It will be presented at Pandit Taranath’s residence at 154, 11th Main, near Jaware Gowda Park in Saraswathipuram at 4 p.m.

Expressing happiness over conferring the award on the celebrated sarod maestro, the mutt said Pandit Taranath’s contribution to music was phenomenal and the award was being presented in recognition of his contributions.

The mutt complimented Pandit Taranath Foundation’s efforts in mentoring young and upcoming musicians.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 10, 2021 3:15:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/basavashree-award-for-sarod-maestro/article37409742.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY