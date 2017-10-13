Basavashree Award for P. Sainath

The Basavashree Award for 2016 will be presented to renowned journalist and Ramon Magsaysay award winner P. Sainath for his achievements and contributions to the field of journalism. An announcement in this regard was made by Shivamurthy Muruga Sharana of Bruhanmutt Chitradurga here.

The Basavashree Award carries a purse of Rs. 5 lakh, a certificate and a citation. The award will be presented to Mr. Sainath on October 23 at a function at the Muruga Mutt. The swami said the award is given to accomplished people for their distinguished service to society by following the principles of the 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara.

Mr. Sainath is the founder-editor of People's Archive of Rural India and was earlier the rural affairs editor at The Hindu.