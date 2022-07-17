Basavasagar sees a slight increase in outflow
There was a slight increase in outflow from Basavasagar Reservoir in Narayanpur, Hunsagi taluk of Yadgir district, on Sunday.
Sources in Krishna Bhagya Jal Nigam Limited said that they released 1.66 lakh cusecs of water from the reservoir into the Krishna river course even as the inflow at the reservoir stood at 1.60 lakh cusecs.
Water storage in the reservoir was measured at 491.07 m against a full reservoir level of 492.25 m.
