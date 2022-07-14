Basavasagar outflow raised to 1.27 lakh cusecs

The inflow at the reservoir in Narayanpur has gone up to 1.33 lakh cusecs

Deputy Commissioner Snehal R. during her visit to Narayanpur and Tinthini villages to inspect the flood situation on July 13. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The inflow at the reservoir in Narayanpur has gone up to 1.33 lakh cusecs

As the inflow at Basavasagar Reservoir in Narayanpur in Hunsagi taluk has increased, officials of Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited (KBJNL) increased the outflow from the reservoir which stood at at 1.27 lakh cusecs on the evening of July 13.

According to official reports at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the outflow from reservoir to river was 1.27 lakh cusecs, while 1.33 lakh cusecs was the inflow. The present water level of the reservoir is 491.29 m against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 492.25 m.

As the water storage in the reservoir is just one meter below its FRL, 18 crest gates have been opened to increase the water discharge.

Meanwhile, cold weather with light showers continued in Yadgir district preventing even agricultural activities in the fields.

The district administration, the police, Revenue, Fire and Emergency Services personnel and Panchayat Raj Department officials are on high alert to face any situation that may arise.

High alert has been sounded in villages on the riverbanks cautioning residents not to go near the river.

Deputy Commissioner of Yadgir Snehal R. visited Basavasagar reservoir site and sought information on the present status from the officials of KBJNL.

Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy, visited the Kollur Bridge built across the Krishna river, where water level has reached alarming level.

The Sheelahalli Bridge in Lingsugur taluk of Raichur district is facing a threat of submersion. The bridge will be submerged if 1.50 lakh cusecs water is released from Basavasagar reservoir and the present outflow is 1.15 lakh cusecs.

Tahsildar of Lingsugur Balaram Kattimani visited the bridge and reviewed the precautionary measures being taken.

“A 20-member team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has already arrived in the district” Mr Kattimani said.