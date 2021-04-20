Basavarajappa Appa passes away

Philanthropist and social worker Basavarajappa Appa (80), the second son of the seventh Mahadasoha Peetathipathi of Sharanabasaveshwar Samastan Poojya Doddappa Appaji, died after a prolonged age-related illness in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

He breathed his last in his ancestral house at Godutai Nagar in the city close on the heels of the death of his wife Nalini Tai on April 17.

He was the younger brother of the eighth Mahadasoha Peetathipathi of the Sharnabasaveshwar Samasthan Poojya Dr. Sharnbaswappa Appa.

He is survived by his two sons and five daughters.

Basavarajappa Appa was the Kalaburagi district president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishat for a few years before giving it up due to his failing health.

Expressing shock over the death of his younger brother, Dr. Sharnbaswappa Appa said that even before everybody could come out of the shock of the death of Nalini Tai, her husband Basavarajappa Appa breathed his last.

Matoshree Dakshayini Avvaji, secretary of the Sharanabasaveshwar Samasthan Basavaraj Deshmukh, Vice-Chancellor of the Sharnbasva University Niranjan V. Nisty, Pro-Vice Chancellors of the University V.D. Mytri and N.S. Devarkal, Registrar Anilkumar Bidve, Registrar (Evaluation) Lingraj Shastri, Deans Lakshmi Patil Maka and Basavaraj Matpathi have condoled the death of Basavarajappa Appa.

Sharnbasva University declared a holiday on Tuesday and suspended all classes to condole the death of Basavarajappa Appa.