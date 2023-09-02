HamberMenu
Basavaraj Rayaraddi writes to CM asking him to hold meeting with GESCOM to solve electricity problem

September 02, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Basavaraj Rayaraddi

Basavaraj Rayaraddi | Photo Credit: File Photo

As farmers of the Kalyana Karnataka region have been facing a severe electricity crisis, senior Congress MLA Basavaraj Rayaraddi has written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah requesting him to convene an emergency meeting in Kalaburagi to ensure regular power supply to IP sets of farmers.

Irked over the Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (GESCOM) officials attitude towards farmers, Mr. Rayaraddi, in the letter, told the Chief Minister that the GESCOM officials have not been receiving his calls or listening to him about the irregular supply of power in his Yelburga constituency.

Earlier, he had written to Mr. Siddaramaiah and urged him to convene a CLP meeting as many Ministers in the government have not been cooperating and clearing files submitted by legislators on transfer officials and release of grants.

Irregular supply

With many transformers getting burnt and the supply of power in the constituency irregular, the MLA hit out at the officials of the GESCOM for their laxity in addressing problems related to transmission of power. He also urged the Chief Minister to declare Yelburga and Kukanoora taluks as drought-hit.

Meanwhile, senior Congress MLC B.K. Hariprasad used the opportunity to take a jibe at the CM and said sarcastically that “Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Rayaraddi are close friends” and it is better the CM replies on the matter. Mr. Rayaraddi, reportedly upset for being denied Cabinet berth, seems to have written a letter to draw the Chief Minister’s attention on issues related to governance in the Kalyana Karnataka region.

