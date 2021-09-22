Karnataka

Basavaraj Mathapati is Registrar of Sharnbasva University

Chancellor of Sharnbasva University Dr. Sharnbasawappa Appa has appointed Basavaraj S. Mathapati as Registrar (Evaluation) of Sharnbasva University with immediate effect.

Secretary of Sharnbasveshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha and Member of the Board of Governors of Sharnbasva University Basavaraj Deshmukh announced the decision taken at a high-level meeting of the university held under the chairmanship of Dr. Appa here on Wednesday.

The Board of Governors of the university decided to elevate Dr. Mathapati, who was holding charge as the Dean in the university, as Registrar (Evaluation) to fill the vacancy caused by the untimely death of Lingraj Shastri. Dr. Shastri died in a road accident on Sunday.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 22, 2021 7:54:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/basavaraj-mathapati-is-registrar-of-sharnbasva-university/article36614252.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY