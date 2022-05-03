Basavaraj Horatti meets Amit Shah

In a development indicating that the BJP could give party ticket for Karnataka West Teachers constituency to Legislative Council chairman Basavaraj Horatti, the veteran Lingayat leader met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday.

Mr. Horatti is likely to step down as the chairman in the second week of May and join the BJP officially after the schedule for the polls to Upper House is announced by the Election Commission.

The elections are to be held for two graduates’ and two teachers’ constituencies as the members are retiring on July 4. Mr. Horatti, who has been elected a record seven times from West Teachers constituency, is currently a member elected on JD(S) symbol. Earlier, he had announced his decision to quit the JD(S) and contest on the BJP ticket. His close aides said that all the decks had been cleared for him to join the BJP.

Sources close to Mr. Horatti told The Hindu that the veteran leader is likely to resign from his post on May 11 and join the BJP since the notification from the Election Commission is expected by May 10. “The modalities of joining the BJP are yet to be worked out. Once re-elected, the BJP top brass has assured him of making the chairman again,” sources said, adding that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel were present during the meeting with Mr. Shah.

When asked if Mr. Horatti’s age had come for discussion since a section of BJP workers in the State had raised the issue, sources said that it did not figure in the talks.