Basavaraj Horatti is unanimous choice for post of Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council

December 21, 2022 01:17 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST - BELAGAVI

Basavaraj Horatti, an eight-time MLC, was on Wednesday December 21 unanimously chosen Chairman of the Legislative Council of Karnataka.

ADVERTISEMENT

The choice of Mr. Horatti, who joined the BJP recently, as the Chairman became unanimous after the opposition Congress and JD(S) did not field any candidate for the post.

Mr. Horatti was declared elected by pro tem Chairman Raghunath Rao Malkhapure after a voice vote in the House where the BJP commands a majority.

The BJP has 39 members in the 75-member Legislative Council, apart from Mr. Malkhapure, while the Congress has 26 and JDS has 8 members. One seat is vacant and another is occupied by an independent.

Mr. Horatti, who was born in 1946, was not only elected to the Legislative Council a record eight times, but is also taking charge as Chairman for the third time.

After the election, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai congratulated Mr. Horatti and thanked the opposition Congress and JD(S) for facilitating a unanimous election. “The unanimous choice of a veteran politician with decades of experience in public life has only added to the prestige of the House,” Mr. Bommai said.

He pointed out that Mr. Horatti had so far completed 42 years as an MLC. He recalled his contribution to the education sector of Karnataka during his tenure as a Minister.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council B.K. Hariprasad, while congratulating Mr. Horatti, said one of the reasons for the Congress party not fielding a candidate against him was in recognition of his adherence to ‘value-based’ politics.

He told Mr. Horatti that there is a convention in the Indian parliamentary system in which the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and the Chairman of the Legislative Council submit their resignation to their respective political parties to safeguard the neutrality of the post. He also urged Mr. Horatti to allot enough time to opposition members to raise various issues in the House.