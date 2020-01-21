Basavaraj Horatti criticises BJP

Responding to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who had asked BJP leaders to be ready for welcoming more MLAs from Congress and JD(S) to the party, Basavaraj Horatti, former legislator, sarcastically said that eating more than required would result in vomiting. “One should eat as much as one requires. Why do they [BJP] instigate more defections? What would they [BJP] do with more MLAs when they have already had as many as required? BJP should know that eating more than required would result in vomiting,” he said while interacting with media representatives on Monday. He also cautioned the possible defectors in Congress and JD(S) of relegation in BJP by stating that the BJP was already heavily crowded with contesters for berths in the government and better positions in the party.

Mr. Horatti expressed discontentment over the functioning of former CM and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy by stating that the internal clash between Mr. Kumaraswamy and some legislators was the result of the former’s negligence of MLAs when he was in power.

“When Kumaraswamy was in power, he should have taken the party MLAs into confidence. He did not care about when he was in power. What is the use if he does so now, when he has no power? Mr. Kumaraswamy doesn’t have the same level of tolerance that his father [H.D.] Deve Gowda does. It is the source of all problems in the party,” he said.