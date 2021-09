Writer Basavaraj Channaveerappa Javali died in Dharwad on Sunday. He was 90.

He had served as the head of the R.C. Hiremath Kannada Study Chair in Karnatak University.

Hailing from Havanagi village near Haveri, he was a scholar of Vachana studies.

He has written 28 books about Basaveshwara and other Sharanas, Vachanakaras, Harihara, Pampa and other writers.