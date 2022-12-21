Basavaraj Bommai to complain against Raut’s statement with Shah

December 21, 2022 09:17 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau

Taking serious exception to Maharashtra Opposition leader Sanjay Raut stating that they would “attack” Karnataka “like China”, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said he would take up the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Mr. Bommai told media persons in Belagavi, “It is a display of their immaturity to say that they would attack us. I want to tell them that Kannadigas have the capacity like Indian soldiers to make them step back.”

“The Union Home Minister has made it clear that this is not an issue that could be decided on the streets. He has asked both the States to maintain peace. We have ensured that no untoward incident took place. It is important that similar measures are taken in Maharashtra,” he said.

