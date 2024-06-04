Basavaraj Bommai tastes success in maiden Lok Sabha elections in Haveri

The former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has succeeded in his maiden attempt to enter the Lok Sabha by registering a victory by a margin of 43,513 votes over his rival in Haveri.

Belying expectations, the BJP high command chose Mr. Bommai as its candidate for the Lok Sabha constituency after incumbent MP Shivakumar Udasi announced his decision to quit active politics.

Mr. Bommai secured 7,05,538 votes, while Anandswamy Gaddadevarmath, son of former MLA G.S. Gaddadevarmath (Shirahatti), secured 6,62,025 votes.

Addressing his followers and well-wishers after the victory, Mr. Bommai thanked the people of Haveri and Gadag districts for the victory and vowed to work for them and develop Haveri Lok Sabha Constituency into a model constituency.

Earlier, speaking to presspersons after his victory, he said the lead was less than expected and the reasons for the setback will be analysed in the coming days.

On the setback in Kalyana Karnataka region for the BJP, he said that the leaders will contemplate over the reasons for such a situation in the coming days.

He expressed the confidence that the NDA will form the government again and the country will be taken forward in the path of development again by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.