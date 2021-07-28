Karnataka

Basavaraj Bommai sworn in as Chief Minister of Karnataka

Basavaraj Bommai takes oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka in Raj Bhavan, Bengaluru on July 28, 2021. He was sworn in by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.   | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

 

Three-time MLA and former Minister Basavaraj Bommai took oath as the 30th Chief Minister of Karnataka on July 28.

He was sworn in by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot in the presence of senior BJP leaders, including former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh.

He took oath in the name of God amid cheers from his followers, who were also raising slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai. A good number of his supporters, many from his constituency Shiggaon, stood outside Raj Bhavan to cheer for him as he took the oath of office.

Also Read
Karnataka CM-elect Basavaraj Bommai is greeted by his predecessor B.S. Yediyurappa in Bengaluru on July 27, 2021.

Basavaraj Bommai: A man who treads middle path in a right-wing party

 

 

Son of former chief minister and Janata parivar leader S.R. Bommai, he was chosen to replace B.S. Yediyurappa at the BJP legislative party meet held in Bengaluru on July 27.

Earlier, Mr. Bommai arrived at the venue along with his family members, including wife Chenamma, children Bharat and Aditi.

Also Read
Preparations at Raj Bhavan for the swearing-in of new Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in Bengaluru on July 28, 2021.

Basavaraj Bommai visits temple while Raj Bhavan prepares for swearing-in

 

Outgoing chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa looked cheerful and arrived at the venue early. His younger son B.Y. Vijayendra, whose role in his resignation from the post of chief minister, is a matter of speculation, was also present. Among those present in big numbers were minister's from the outgoing council, and legislators who are keen to make it to the new cabinet.

 

Office of new Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Office of new Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru, Karnataka.   | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

 


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 28, 2021 11:27:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/basavaraj-bommai-sworn-in-as-new-chief-minister-of-karnataka/article35576498.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY