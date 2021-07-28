Basavaraj Bommai sworn in as Chief Minister of Karnataka

He was sworn in by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot

Three-time MLA and former Minister Basavaraj Bommai took oath as the 30th Chief Minister of Karnataka on July 28.

He was sworn in by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot in the presence of senior BJP leaders, including former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh.

He took oath in the name of God amid cheers from his followers, who were also raising slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai. A good number of his supporters, many from his constituency Shiggaon, stood outside Raj Bhavan to cheer for him as he took the oath of office.

Son of former chief minister and Janata parivar leader S.R. Bommai, he was chosen to replace B.S. Yediyurappa at the BJP legislative party meet held in Bengaluru on July 27.

Earlier, Mr. Bommai arrived at the venue along with his family members, including wife Chenamma, children Bharat and Aditi.

Outgoing chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa looked cheerful and arrived at the venue early. His younger son B.Y. Vijayendra, whose role in his resignation from the post of chief minister, is a matter of speculation, was also present. Among those present in big numbers were minister's from the outgoing council, and legislators who are keen to make it to the new cabinet.