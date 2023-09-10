Basavaraj Bommai says he is not planning to contest Lok Sabha polls

September 10, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Belagavi

There is no question of me contesting the Lok Sabha polls, the former Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai said in Haveri on Sunday.

“I am not planning to contest Parliamentary polls. I am not an aspirant for Lok Sabha poll ticket from Haveri-Gadag constituency. I have not said this anywhere. Have I said anytime that I want to go to national politics?’‘ he asked reporters who asked him to confirm a rumour about his contesting the 2024 elections.

“The BJP core committee meeting was held recently. We have taken some decisions about winning the Haveri-Gadag seat. It has been decided to form a committee for the purpose. It is in this respect that I spoke to all Assembly poll candidates. It is not because I want to contest [the 2024 polls],” he said.

He denied any knowledge of the proposed BJP-Janata Dal(S) pre-poll alliance. “I do not know what transpired in the meeting of leaders in New Delhi. What is clear is that all the Opposition parties in Karnataka want to fight the BJP. However, I welcome the meeting between Janata Dal(S) leader H.D. Deve Gowda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Janata Dal(S) is not saying anything clearly. In a few weeks, we will know which party will seek how many seats,” he said.

