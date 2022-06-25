Basavaraj Bommai hands over BDA site for Saalumarada Thimmakka

Special Correspondent June 25, 2022 12:28 IST

Ms. Thimmakka has been granted a 50X80 feet site in Sector ‘J’, 7th Block in Nadaprabhu Kempegowda layout in the City.

The Chief Minister presented the BDA site allotment and sale deed documents to Ms. Thimmakka | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who granted a Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) site for Padma Shri Saaluamrada Thimmakka, formally handed over the sale deed of the site to her on Saturday. The Chief Minister presented the BDA site allotment and sale deed documents to Ms. Thimmakka, who called on the Chief Minister at his Race Course Road residence, along with her foster son. Ms. Thimmakka has been granted a 50X80 feet site in Sector ‘J’, 7th Block in Nadaprabhu Kempegowda layout in the City. Ms. Thimmakka, an environmentalist, is noted for her work in planting and tending banyan trees along the national highways. She has won more than a dozen awards.



