Basavaraj Bommai hands over BDA site for Saalumarada Thimmakka
Ms. Thimmakka has been granted a 50X80 feet site in Sector ‘J’, 7th Block in Nadaprabhu Kempegowda layout in the City.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who granted a Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) site for Padma Shri Saaluamrada Thimmakka, formally handed over the sale deed of the site to her on Saturday.
The Chief Minister presented the BDA site allotment and sale deed documents to Ms. Thimmakka, who called on the Chief Minister at his Race Course Road residence, along with her foster son.
Ms. Thimmakka has been granted a 50X80 feet site in Sector ‘J’, 7th Block in Nadaprabhu Kempegowda layout in the City.
Ms. Thimmakka, an environmentalist, is noted for her work in planting and tending banyan trees along the national highways. She has won more than a dozen awards.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.