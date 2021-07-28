Basavaraj Bommai goes from Home Minister to Chief Minister in 48 hours

Bengaluru

28 July 2021 19:34 IST

A photo feature on the two days that changed the life of the MLA from Shiggaon in Haveri district in north Karnataka

Basavaraj Bommai, three-time MLA from Shiggaon in Haveri district, took oath as the 30th Chief Minister of Karnataka on July 28, 2021.

Mr. Bommai went to Raj Bhavan to take the oath of office along with his family members, including wife Channamma, children Bharat and Aditi.

His supporters, many from Shiggaon, stood outside Raj Bhavan to cheer for him as he took the oath of office, which was administed by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. Shiggaon comes under Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency and is about 365 km from Bengaluru.

Son of former chief minister and Janata parivar leader S.R. Bommai, he was chosen to replace B.S. Yediyurappa at the BJP legislative party meet held in Bengaluru on July 27.

A look at the events since B.S. Yediyurappa submitted his resignation as chief minister on July 26 noon.

The events leading to Basavaraj Bommai taking over as Chief Minister of Karnataka began unfolding on July 26, 2021 at an event to mark B.S. Yediyurappa completing two years in the post of CM. After that event, Mr. Yediyurappa submitted his resignation to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. Coming out of Raj Bhavan, Mr. Yediyurappa addresses mediapersons, flanked by then Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and then Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The next day, BJP sent Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G. Kishan Reddy to oversee selection of the new CM. Basavaraj Bommai with party colleague Jagadish Shettar, BJP central observers Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G. Kishan Reddy, then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s political secretary M.P. Renukacharya and Prabhu B. Chauhan at K.K. Guest House before the meeting of the BJP Legislature Party in Bengaluru on July 27, 2021. | Photo Credit: Bhagya Prakash K.

Basavaraj Bommai (2nd row, black mask) sitting with other BJP legislators at the legislative party meeting to choose the next chief minister in a hotel in Bengaluru on July 27, 2021. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan watches Basavaraj Bommai greet outgoing chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa after being chosen to lead the BJP Legislature Party at a meeting in Bengaluru on July 27, 2021. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Karnataka BJP in-charge Arun Singh greets Basavaraj Bommai after he was chosen to lead the BJP Legislature Party on July 27, 2021, replacing B.S. Yediyurappa. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Basavaraj Bommai (2nd from right) with State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after being chosen to lead the BJP Legislature Party in Karnataka, on July 27, 2021.

Basavaraj Bommai submits letter to Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on his election as leader of BJP Legislature Party in Bengaluru on July 28, 2021. He was accompanied by BJP leader Aruna, BJP Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh, BJP State unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, outgoing chief minister B S Yediyurappa and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy.

Artist Usmansab Patavegar prepares a giant garland of cardamom in Haveri on July 27. It was despatched to Bengaluru for the swearing-in ceremony on July 28, 2021. | Photo Credit: Sanjay Ritti

Basavaraj Bommai visits Bhagwan Sree Maruthi Temple on Palace Road in Bengaluru before heading to Raj Bhavan to take oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka on July 28, 2021. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Basavaraj Bommai washes his hand with sanitiser after visiting the Bhagwan Sree Maruthi Temple on Palace Road in Bengaluru minutes before he took oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka in Raj Bhavan on July 28, 2021. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Preparations at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru for the swearing-in ceremony of Basavaraj Bommai as Chief Minister of Karnataka on July 28, 2021. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Family members of Basavaraj Bommai pose for a photograph at Raj Bhavan before he was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka on July 28, 2021. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Family members pose for a photograph at Raj Bhavan before Basavaraj Bommai took the oath of office as Chief Minister of Karnataka on July 28, 2021. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot (right) administers the oath of office to Basavaraj Bommai who took over as Chief Minister of Karnataka, at Raj Bhavan, on July 28, 2021. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Former chief minister B.S Yediyurappa and Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot (right) greeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai after he took the oath of office in Raj Bhavan on July 28, 2021. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (right) poses with his family members and former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa at Raj Bhavan on July 28, 2021. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Basavaraj Bommai enters Vidhana Soudha after taking over as Chief Minister of Karnataka on July 28, 2021. At right is K. Sudhakar who was Health Minister in the outgoing Cabinet. | Photo Credit: Bhagya Prakash K.