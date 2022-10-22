Basavaraj Bommai concerned over delay in adjudication of water disputes

There is a need for lawmakers to formulate laws with less ambiguity and more clarity, says Chief Minister

Special Correspondent HUBBALLI
October 22, 2022 20:54 IST

Referring to the delay in the adjudication of water disputes by tribunals because of legal complexities, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday emphasised the need for initiating some change so as to ensure early resolution of such disputes, which consequently would prevent wastage of water resources.

He was inaugurating the golden jubilee celebrations of Hosadurga Court organised jointly by the Department of Judiciary and Bar Association of Hosadurga in Hosadurga, Chitradurga district, on Saturday.

Mr. Bommai said that as per Inter-State Water Disputes Act, a tribunal is constituted on a complaint of injustice in water distribution by any State. “However, once a tribunal is constituted, it will take decades for disputes to get resolved. Many disputes of Karnataka are stuck in tribunals for over two to three decades, and they are yet to be resolved. Consequently, water resources get wasted. If no changes are brought in this direction, it will pose problems for the government, judges, and judiciary,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said that there was a need for lawmakers to formulate laws with less ambiguity and more clarity. And also justice should be delivered to the commoners without much delay and it should not become difficult to achieve.

Referring to fast-track courts and special courts, he said they were being set up with advanced technology. However, there was a need for litigants to get proper legal guidance and cooperation at the grassroots level. As injustice was prevailing everywhere, the interference of judiciary had become much more crucial now, he said.

On delayed justice, he said it had become a bane to the country’s progress. While India had been bestowed with the best legal system, there was need for further strengthening the system through reforms so that justice was delivered at a faster pace.

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy emphasised the need for extensively pursuing alternative dispute resolution (ADR) tools to resolve long-pending cases. As there were around 3 crore cases pending before various courts, judges were functioning under duress. Considering the aspect, the State government had become a model to the country by providing all the required infrastructure and amenities to the courts, he said.

Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Prasanna B. Varale spoke about the mega Lok Adalat being planned in November, during which it had been planned to dispose of maximum number of cases.

The former judge of Karnataka High Court H. Billappa recalled his association with Hosadurga Court and his five-decade-long legal career. High Court judges S. Sundil Dutt Yadav, Ashok S. Kinagi, Jyoti Mulimani, and G. Basavaraj, Principal District and Sessions judge Managuli Premavathi, and Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil were present.

