Basavaraj Bommai cannot work independently, says Siddaramaiah

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah said here on Wednesday that Basavaraj Bommai, being a nominee of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, could not function independently.

Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the government will be remote-controlled by Mr. Yediyurappa whose sway on the administration will continue.

He said it was not correct to criticise Mr. Bommai. “Let us wait and see and I wish that he governs well,” said Mr. Siddaramaiah.

However, he said that a change of Chief Minister will not bring about any change in the State nor in the ideology of the BJP. “Neither the anti-minority and anti-Dalit stance of the BJP nor its communal agenda will take a backseat,” said Mr. Siddarmaiah. He added that one could not assert that the qualities of a father would pass on to the son and refused to compare Mr. Bommai with S.R. Bommai.