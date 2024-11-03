GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Basavaraj Bommai asks Siddaramaiah to withdraw Waqf gazette notification

He says Zameer Ahmed Khan should work towards removing encroachments on Waqf property by Congress leaders

Published - November 03, 2024 08:08 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau
BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai has said that he asked Muslims to reclaim all Waqf property that were encroached upon by some Congress leaders and not take over farmland.

BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai has denied the allegation that he asked Muslims to take back all Waqf property that rightfully belong to them at a meeting a few years ago.

“I was only asking Muslims to reclaim all Waqf property that were encroached upon by some Congress leaders. I never asked the community to take over farmland from farmers,” he told reporters in Hubballi on Sunday.

He was responding to a video clip released by Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan in which Mr. Bommai is seen strongly urging Muslims to take back what was rightfully theirs.

He said that the Anwar Manippady Committee appointed by the then BJP government had revealed large-scale encroachments by several Congress leaders.

“I only asked the community to strive to clear these encroachments and take back what rightfully belongs to them,” he said.

“Mr. Khan is spreading fake news aimed at carrying out an ill-intentioned campaign. It is true that I had spoken at a Waqf programme. But I have never held a meeting of the Waqf Board,” he said.

He clarified that notices issued during his tenure were to remove encroachment of properties of some Muslims by some others and they were not related to farmland.

Mr. Bommai criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asking officers to withdraw notices to farmers, as a political stunt.

“What is the guarantee that the Congress will not issue any more notices after withdrawing these, after the elections?” he asked.

Later, in a social media post, the MP asked Mr. Siddaramaiah to cancel the gazette notification, as it was not enough to just withdraw notices issued to farmers.

“If Mr. Siddaramaiah is really concerned about the welfare of farmers, he should cancel the notification,” he said.

“Mr. Khan should work towards removing encroachments of Waqf property by Congress leaders, before issuing notices to farmers,” he said.

