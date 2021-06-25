Basavanna’s bust to be installed at Vidhana Soudha

Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru

Bengaluru

25 June 2021 16:31 IST

Lingayat saint Basaveshwara spread social awareness through his poetry

The Karnataka government has decided to install a bust of 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara on the premises of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, according to a note signed by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Lingayat saint and poet Basaveshwara spread social awareness through his poetry, popularly known as vachanas. He , built the Anubhava Mantapa, often referred to as the ‘first parliament of the world’ at Basavakalyana in Bidar.

Advertising

Advertising