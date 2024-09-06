ADVERTISEMENT

Basavakalyan girl murder: Samiti to stage protest demanding stringent punishment for accused

Published - September 06, 2024 07:09 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Demanding immediate police action and stringent punishment against the accused in connection with the alleged rape and brutal murder of 18-year-old Bhagyashree Gundoore of Basavakalyan taluk in Bidar district on September 1, the Kalaburagi district unit of Koli Kabbaliga Samanvaya Samiti will stage a massive protest in Kalaburagi on September 9.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi city on Friday, samiti members Avvanna Myakeri and Sharanappa Talwar cited examples of Neha Hiremath and Anjali Ambiger murder cases, and accused the State government of failing to curb crime against women. Crimes related to women like harassment, rape, and murder are on the rise and the Siddaramaiah-led government has failed in checking such incidents, he added.

He also demanded the State government introduce an anti-rape Bill proposing capital punishment for rape convicts along the lines of the West Bengal government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US