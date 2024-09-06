GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Basavakalyan girl murder: Samiti to stage protest demanding stringent punishment for accused

Published - September 06, 2024 07:09 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Demanding immediate police action and stringent punishment against the accused in connection with the alleged rape and brutal murder of 18-year-old Bhagyashree Gundoore of Basavakalyan taluk in Bidar district on September 1, the Kalaburagi district unit of Koli Kabbaliga Samanvaya Samiti will stage a massive protest in Kalaburagi on September 9.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi city on Friday, samiti members Avvanna Myakeri and Sharanappa Talwar cited examples of Neha Hiremath and Anjali Ambiger murder cases, and accused the State government of failing to curb crime against women. Crimes related to women like harassment, rape, and murder are on the rise and the Siddaramaiah-led government has failed in checking such incidents, he added.

He also demanded the State government introduce an anti-rape Bill proposing capital punishment for rape convicts along the lines of the West Bengal government.

Published - September 06, 2024 07:09 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.