Basavakalyan girl murder: Samiti to stage protest demanding stringent punishment for accused

Demanding immediate police action and stringent punishment against the accused in connection with the alleged rape and brutal murder of 18-year-old Bhagyashree Gundoore of Basavakalyan taluk in Bidar district on September 1, the Kalaburagi district unit of Koli Kabbaliga Samanvaya Samiti will stage a massive protest in Kalaburagi on September 9.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi city on Friday, samiti members Avvanna Myakeri and Sharanappa Talwar cited examples of Neha Hiremath and Anjali Ambiger murder cases, and accused the State government of failing to curb crime against women. Crimes related to women like harassment, rape, and murder are on the rise and the Siddaramaiah-led government has failed in checking such incidents, he added.

He also demanded the State government introduce an anti-rape Bill proposing capital punishment for rape convicts along the lines of the West Bengal government.