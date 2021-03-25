Basavakalyan bypoll: BJP selling ticket to aspirants, says HDK

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy at Anubhava Mantapa in Basavakalyan, Bidar district, on Thursday.

Kalaburagi

25 March 2021 23:02 IST

‘No one can compete with BJP; the amount of money that is being spent by the party is unimaginable’

Alleging that BJP leaders have amassed huge wealth with ill-gotten money, former Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday claimed that the BJP sells tickets to contest the byelections to those who offer the party the highest amount of money.

He was speaking to media persons at Basavakalyan on Thursday, after participating in the nomination filing of JD(S) candidate Syed Yasrab Ali Quadri for the byelections to the Basavakalyan Assembly Constituency to be held on April 17.

“No one [party] can compete with the BJP; the amount of money that is being spent by the BJP is unimaginable,” Mr. Kumaraswamy said, and added that it is extremely difficult to match and this will lead to politics being limited to a certain few.

What the BJP is doing is a systematic destruction of democratic and constitutional values with a single aim of eliminating the opposition completely, he said.

One seat

Mr. Kumaraswamy clarified that the JD(S) will not contest the bypolls to the Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency and Maski Assembly segments; instead, we will limit ourselves to a single seat at Basavakalyan Assembly segment and put in collective efforts to guide the party to victory, he added.

Replying to a question, the former Chief Minister said that there is a threat to the victim of the CD sex scandal allegedly involving former Minister Ramesh Jarkholi. “If she does not have faith in the government, she should either approach the court or seek Opposition leader Siddaramaiah’s help.”

Mr. Kumarswamy accompanied by Bandeppa Kashempur, MLA, visited the Anubhava Mantapa and Hazrath Raja Bagh Sawar Dargah to pay obeisance.