Basavakalyan all set for high voltage battle

Polling staff preparing for the byelection at Teru Maidan in Basavakalyan town on Friday.

KALABURAGI

16 April 2021 22:51 IST

There are 2,39,782 voters in the constituency

The byelection-bound Basavakalyan witnessed intense political activities and administrative preparations a day ahead of the scheduled poll on Friday.

Since the public campaigning ended on Thursday, most of the candidates, including Mala B. Narayanarao of Congress, Sharanu Salagar of BJP, Sayed Yasrub Ali Quadri of JD(S), and BJP rebel Mallikarjun Khuba, who is in the fray as an Independent, visited houses and commercial establishments and appealed to voters.

Teru Maidan in the town, where the mustering work was done, saw thousands of polling staff and security personnel collecting polling material and making preparations.

The senior officers of the Election Commission briefed the polling staff about the dos and don’ts at the mustering centre. As many as 44 buses carried polling staff and security personnel to their designated polling stations.

North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation Divisional Controller C.S. Pulekar, divisional traffic officer R.B. Jadhav and other senior officers were present in Basavakalyan bus stand to facilitate the transport of polling staff, security personnel and the polling material to the polling stations.

As per the information provided by Deputy Commissioner of Bidar Ramachandran R., 1,568 polling staff and over 1,000 police force, including 20 police sub-inspectors, five circle inspectors, and two Deputy Superintendents of Police have been deployed in 326 polling stations, including 95 critical ones. The Election Commission has put enough wheelchairs in 172 polling stations. Two polling stations, one in the town and the other in the rural area, are prepared as Sakhi Polling Stations. As many as 50 micro observers are appointed for 40 polling stations. Webcasting arrangements are put in place at 163 polling stations.

There were 2,39,782 voters in the constituency – 1,24,984 men, 1,14,794 women and four others. There were 3,547 young voters in the constituency – 1384 men and 2163 women and 199 service voters – three men and 196 women. There are 12 candidates in the fray after two candidates withdrew their nomination papers.

“The administration has made all the arrangements to ensure that the free and fair elections. I appeal to the voters to come and exercise their franchise,” Mr. Ramachandran said.