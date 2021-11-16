Karnatakabelagavi 16 November 2021 15:10 IST
Basava Yoga Mantapa seer passes away
Updated: 16 November 2021 15:26 IST
Doctors say Sri Sangana Basava Swami suffered a heart attack
Sri Sangana Basava Swami, head of Basava Yoga Mantapa of Balobal mutt near Gokak in Belagavi district, died of a heart attack on November 16.
The 54-year-seer collapsed in his chair during his address to an audience on his birthday. Other swamis and dignitaries on the dias tried to help by shifting him to a hospital. But he was declared brought dead at the Gokak hospital. Doctors said that he had suffered a severe heart attack.
A 10-second clip of him stopping for a brief moment before collapsing in his chair, was shared widely on social media. The video clip was captured by a devotee.
