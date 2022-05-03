Basava Jayanti celebrated in Mysuru

V. Srinivas Praad, Chamarajanagar MP, Suttur seer Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami and others at the Basava Jayanti celebrations in Mysuru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Basava Jayanti was celebrated with traditional fervour in the city on Tuesday and was marked by programmes recalling the teachings of the reformer saint.

The main function in Mysuru was held at Kalamandira where elected representatives of the region including Chamarajanagar MP V. Srinivas Prasad, Suttur Mutt seer Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami and others took part. The portrait of Basavanna was garlanded and the leaders made floral offerings to mark the occasion.

Mr. Prasad said people should adopt the teachings and principles of Basavanna in their endeavour to build a socially just society. He said the teachings of Buddha, Basavanna and Ambedkar reflected their social concerns and they strived for the upliftment of the poorest of the poor.

The vachanas of Basavanna has a tremendous impact on the minds of the readers and bring about a transformation in their outlook towards society, said Mr. Prasad. The teachings of Basavanna should be espoused to reach all sections of society so that they creates greater impact for the collective welfare of all, he added.

Recalling that Basavanna supported inter-caste marriages in his bid to fight the system and started Anubhava Mantapa which was an institution promoting religious and philosophical thinking besides social values, Mr. Prasad said every Gram Panchayat should strive to emulate Anubhava Mantapa. There was a procession of folk artistes to mark the inauguration.