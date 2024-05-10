ADVERTISEMENT

Basava Jayanti celebrated on a grand scale in Kalaburagi

Published - May 10, 2024 08:33 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The colourful clothes draped around the equestrian statue of Basaveshwara drew the attention of the people

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner B. Fauzia Tarannum and other officials paying floral tributes to 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara on his birth anniversary in Kalaburagi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The birth anniversary of 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara was celebrated on a grand scale in Kalaburagi district on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner B. Fauzia Tarannum, Superintendent of Police Hakay Akshay, Police Commissioner R. Chetan and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Bhanwar Singh Meena paid floral tributes to Basaveshwara at Jagat Circle in the city.

The colourful clothes draped around the equestrian statue of Basaveshwara drew the attention of the people.

All major roads in the city were decked up with festoons and youth, including women groups, from different localities took out bike rallies and gathered at Jagat Circle in the evening.

Different organisations and followers of Basaveshwara distributed food, butter milk and juice at various junctions in the city.

