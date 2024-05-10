GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Basava Jayanti celebrated on a grand scale in Kalaburagi

The colourful clothes draped around the equestrian statue of Basaveshwara drew the attention of the people

Published - May 10, 2024 08:33 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner B. Fauzia Tarannum and other officials paying floral tributes to 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara on his birth anniversary in Kalaburagi on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner B. Fauzia Tarannum and other officials paying floral tributes to 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara on his birth anniversary in Kalaburagi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The birth anniversary of 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara was celebrated on a grand scale in Kalaburagi district on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner B. Fauzia Tarannum, Superintendent of Police Hakay Akshay, Police Commissioner R. Chetan and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Bhanwar Singh Meena paid floral tributes to Basaveshwara at Jagat Circle in the city.

The colourful clothes draped around the equestrian statue of Basaveshwara drew the attention of the people.

All major roads in the city were decked up with festoons and youth, including women groups, from different localities took out bike rallies and gathered at Jagat Circle in the evening.

Different organisations and followers of Basaveshwara distributed food, butter milk and juice at various junctions in the city.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.