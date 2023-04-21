HamberMenu
‘Basava Jayanthi will be celebrated in grand manner’

April 21, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha has decided to celebrate Basava Jayanthi in a grand manner in Yadgir city on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Friday, Somashekhar Mannur, district president of the mahasabha, said a procession carrying the portrait of 12th century social reformer Basaveshwar will be taken out from Veerashaiva Kalyana Mantap through Gandhi Circle, Chakrakatta, and Shahapur Pet.

He appealed to followers of Basaveshwar to participate in the programme.

