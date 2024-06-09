Basava Jayanthi celebrated with colourful procession in Mysuru

A colourful procession was taken out through the streets of Mysuru on Sunday as part of the Basava Jayanthi celebrations.

The procession comprising tableaus depicting the life and times of 12th century social reformer Basavanna, specially decorated vehicles carrying portraits of Basavanna, and folk troupes passed through the Chamaraja Double road and Ramaswamy Circle before reaching Maharaja’s Grounds, where a public function was organised.

An elephant bedecked with florals and carrying a bust of Basavanna, which majestically marched through the streets, was a special attraction of the procession.

The procession organized as part of Basava Jayanthi celebrations was organized by Akhila Bharatha Veerashaiva Lingayat Association and Basava Balagagala Okkoota was inaugurated by Seer of Suttur Mutt Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji at Basavanna’s statue near Gun House Circle.

A large number of people flocked to watch the tableaux depicting ‘Anubhava Mantapa’, ‘Koodalasangama’, ‘Suttur Mutt’ and ‘Akkamahadevi among others and the folk troupes performing ‘Veeragase’, ‘Pooja Kunitha’, ‘Nandi Dhwaja’ and ‘Gombe Kunitha’ as part of the procession.

At Maharaja’s College Grounds, where the procession concluded, a grand dais has been erected for the dignitaries to address the gathering.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries M.B. Patil said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was among the persons, who believes in the principles enunciated by “Vishwa Guru” Basavanna. Hence, the State government has declared Basavanna as the “cultural ambassador” of Karnataka.

He emphasised the need for Lingayats and Veerashaivas of north Karnataka and south Karnataka to unite under the leadership of the Mutt heads.

Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni too addressed the gathering and recalled Basavanna’s contribution to establishing an equal society bereft of superstitious beliefs.

Mr. Kulkarni pointed out that Lingayats and Veerashaivas were not restricted to north Karnataka, but were present in large numbers even in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar region of south Karnataka.

Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, addressed the gathering and said Anubhava Mantapa established by Basavanna in the 12th century was the first Parliament in the world.

He said he and Mr. Siddaramaiah were both followers of Basavanna, who strove for equality and fought against superstitious beliefs.

Newly elected MLC Yathindra, in his address, emphasised the need for going beyond celebrating Basava Jayanthi and incorporating principles espoused by Basavanna in every day life.

Kannada film personality Daali Dhananjaya too was present at the Basava Jayanthi celebrations.