Basava International Museum committee members resign

Opposing the “disrespect” to Basaveshwara in the recently-revised school textbooks and protesting against the State Government’s disregard towards members of the Basava International Museum Committee, seven members have resigned from the committee.

In a resignation letter jointly written to Under Secretary of Revenue Department, S.M. Jamdar, Gurupada Mariguddi, Hanumakshi Gogi, Basavaraj Sabarad, Ramjan Darga, Shankar Devanur and T.R. Chandrashekar have expressed discontent over not being kept in the loop about the Basava International Museum project which was going to come up at Kudalasangama in Bagalkot district.

“We [the expert committee] are not informed about the progress of the Kudalasangama Museum project. It seems that not a single meeting is held or, if held, we have not been invited to it. We are, therefore, not ready to take the responsibility for any decision taken with regard to Basava International Museum in Kudalasangama. We are resigning from the expert committee and we should not be made party to any decision taken about the museum,” they said.

They concluded the letter by registering their protest to the “disrespect” to Basaveshwara and “lies to insult his thoughts” in the revised Social Science textbook of Class IX. “When the State Government has no respect for Basaveswara, our continuation in the committee has no meaning,” they said.

The expert committee was formed in February 2022 for the purpose of building Basava International Museum, Sharana Grama and Orientation Centre at Kudalasangama in Bagalkot district along the lines of Swaminarayan Akshardham, New Delhi.