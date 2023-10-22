ADVERTISEMENT

Basava Express to have stoppage at Nimbal on experimental basis

October 22, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Railway Board has notified a one-minute temporary stoppage for Train Nos 17307/17308 Mysuru-Bagalkot-Mysuru Basava Express at Nimbal station on an experimental basis.

Passengers are requested to take advantage of this additional halt at Nimbal station. The stoppage will be beneficial for daily travellers and visitors to Shree Gurudev Ranade Ashram and surrounding areas, said a release.

Train Number 17307 Bagalkot-Mysuru Basava Express will arrive at Nimbal at 7.49 a.m. and leave at 7.50 a.m. effective from October 23.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Train Number 17308 Mysuru-Bagalkot Basava Express will arrive at Nimbal at 4.59 p.m. and leave at 5 p.m. This became effective on Sunday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US