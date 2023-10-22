HamberMenu
Basava Express to have stoppage at Nimbal on experimental basis

October 22, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Railway Board has notified a one-minute temporary stoppage for Train Nos 17307/17308 Mysuru-Bagalkot-Mysuru Basava Express at Nimbal station on an experimental basis.

Passengers are requested to take advantage of this additional halt at Nimbal station. The stoppage will be beneficial for daily travellers and visitors to Shree Gurudev Ranade Ashram and surrounding areas, said a release.

Train Number 17307 Bagalkot-Mysuru Basava Express will arrive at Nimbal at 7.49 a.m. and leave at 7.50 a.m. effective from October 23.

Train Number 17308 Mysuru-Bagalkot Basava Express will arrive at Nimbal at 4.59 p.m. and leave at 5 p.m. This became effective on Sunday.

