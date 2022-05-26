Basava Dal condemns seer’s act against Basaveshwara’s preaching

May 26, 2022 02:19 IST

Video of Mallinath Maharaj walking on devotees has gone viral

Taking exception to seer Hawa Mallinath Maharaj walking on the backs of his devotees lying on the ground, Basawaraj Dhannur, national president of Rashtriya Basava Dal, has demanded that the seer tender an apology.

A video of the seer walking on the backs of his devotees who were lying on the ground during a padayatra recently has gone viral.

According to Mr. Dhannur, the incident happened during the seer’s padayatra from Kudalasangama in Bagalkot district to Basavakalyan in Bidar district.

“The video of the maharaj walking on the backs of his devotees during the padayatra has gone viral. It is an inhuman act. It is unfortunate that an act that spreads blind faith has been committed during the padayatra, with the statue of Basaveshwara,” he said.

Citing a couple of Vachanas of Basaveshwara that propagate equality among people, Mr. Dhannur said that the seer’s act has gone against the very spirit of Basaveshwara’s preaching.

“If one conducts padayatra in the name of Basaveshwara and acts quite against his very preaching, there is no need for such padayatras. Hawa Mallinath Maharaj should immediately tender an apology and ensure that he does not repeat such acts,” he said.