Barring stray incidents, Hassan district sees brisk polling

Among four taluks where voting was held, highest turnout of 86.95% was recorded in Channarayapatna

Barring a couple of incidents, polling in the first phase of gram panchayat elections in four taluks of Hassan district was peaceful on Tuesday. The voter turnout was low in the early hours and it went up by afternoon. There were long queues in some parts of Hassan and Arkalgud taluks by evening.

As the voting concluded at 5 p.m., Hassan district recorded 85.93% turnout. Among the four taluks, where the polling was held in the first phase, the highest turnout of 86.95% was recorded in Channarayapatna. Arkalgud taluk registered 86.83%, in Sakleshpur the turnout was 85.23% and in Hassan taluk, the turnout was 84.72%, according to Hassan district administration.

The district administration had made special arrangements for COVID-19 infected people to vote. They reached the polling booths wearing personal protection kits to exercise their rights.

Tension prevailed at Rudrapatna in Arkalgud taluk for some time as local people staged a protest against the police. They were angry with the police action on those providing voters with breakfast near the polling booth, violating norms. As the police dispersed the gathering by resorting to caning, the local people picked up an argument with the police and stopped their vehicle. The angry mob also manhandled the police staff on duty. Following the incident, Konanuru police took five people into custody on charges of obstructing government officers from discharging their duty, besides assault.

Senior citizens and aged people were among those who turned up for voting in the initial hours. Duggamma, a 105-year-old woman, reached the polling booth at Honnetalu in Thirthahalli taluk of Shivamogga district. She was assisted by her daughter. The candidates in the fray thanked her for taking the trouble to vote at this age. Similarly, 96-year-old Siddappa reached the polling booth at Salagame by a wheel-chair to vote.

Woman dies

In another incident, a 73-year-old woman collapsed and died near the polling booth at Changadihalli in Sakleshpur taluk soon after voting. Rathnamma had reached the booth with her son. While returning home after voting, she collapsed and breathed her last.

The district administration had taken measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19 infection during polling. The voters had to undergo thermal scanning before entering the booth. However, people were seen standing in long queues violating the guideline to maintain social distance.

COVID-19 infected people voted at Ballupete in Sakaleshpur taluk, Ankanahalli in Arakalgud and a few other places in Hassan district.