Barring a few incidents, polling peaceful in Belagavi, Vijayapura and Bagalkot districts

May 07, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Belagavi

Polling was peaceful across North Karnataka region in the second phase of polling in the State on Tuesday barring a few minor incidents.

Congress booth agent in Bandarhalli of Belagavi district Hanumant Arabavi was injured after being attacked by BJP supporters who accused him of canvassing inside the booth. He has filed a complaint with the Saundatti Police.

Two young men came to blows in a polling booth in Elimunnoli village near Hukkeri of Belagavi district over a trivial issue. The men were waiting in a queue and one accidentally pushed another due to the rush. The other got upset and began fighting with him. Both slapped each other and received minor injuries before the police stopped them.

The police on poll duty separated them and sent them out of the booth. The young men complained that the authorities should put up more booths to reduce the rush.

Most candidates and senior leaders cast their votes before noon.

Minister Satish Jarkiholi, however, came to Hosa Vantamuri village in Yamakanamaradi constituency to vote in the last hour of polling. Congress nominee Priyanka Jarkiholi voted in Hosa Vantamuri in the morning.

BJP’s Anna Saheb Jolle and his wife and MLA Shashikala Jolle voted in the government school in Examba village near Chikkodi.

The former Chief Minister and BJP candidate Jagadish Shettar, who has enrolled himself as a voter in Belagavi city, voted in Visvesvaraya Nagar in the morning.

He was accompanied by MP Mangala Angadi, her daughter Shraddha Angadi Shettar and others.

Congress candidate Mrinal Hebbalkar and his mother and Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar voted in Vijaya Nagar in Belagavi. MLC and Ms. Hebbalkar’s brother Channaraj Hattiholi was present.

Ramesh Jigajinagi voted along with his children and grandchildren in Bhutnal village of Vijayapura.

Hanumath (Raju) Alagur cast his vote in Toravi village of Vijayapura district. P.C. Gaddigoudar voted in the government school in New Bagalkot.

Belagavi City Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang and his wife Christalin Sushmita voted in Belagavi.

Chikkodi saw higher voting than Belagavi as per figures available till 5 p.m. Chikkodi recorded 79%, while Belagavi recorded 72% voting. Both are around 3% higher than in 2019, officers said.

The final figures are likely to go up further. Vijayapura recorded 66%, while Bagalkot recorded 73% polling. Voting was delayed by around half an hour in Sakri School in Bagalkot due to some errors in setting up EVMs and VVPAT machines.

Officials reported six instances of delay in the start of polling in Vijayapura by 5-10 minutes. Technical snags were fixed and then, polling began.

Congress nominee from Uttara Kannada constituency Anjali Nimbalkar took objection to what she called canvassing near the booth by a BJP agent in Nittur near Khanapur in Belagavi district.

She collected the shawl and party symbol that the agent was wearing and asked him for an explanation. The agent left the booth.

The BJP said that it will complain to the Election Commission against Ms. Hebbalkar, Mrinal Hebbalkar and Mr. Channaraj Hattiholi for their alleged violation of the model code of conduct.

The three Congress leaders were seen posing for photographers inside the polling booth in the Government Kannada and Marathi Primary School in Vijaya Nagar in Belagavi on Tuesday.

They flashed three fingers of their right hand, which is the serial number of Mrinal Hebbalkar on the EVM. This is a clear violation of the election code, a BJP leader said. A complaint is being drafted and will be submitted to the Election Commission officers in Belagavi and Bengaluru, the BJP leader said.

Tight security arrangements were made across the districts. In Belagavi, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohan Jagadeesh went around visiting various booths.

Fatima Ali Khan, a woman police constable, came with her toddler son to Gandhi Nagar polling booth and carried out her duties while carrying the baby on her shoulders.

