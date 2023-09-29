ADVERTISEMENT

Barista championship held at WCC to acknowledge cafe expertise

September 29, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A National Barista Championship was conducted at the World Coffee Conference 2023 and the championship was designed to recognise the most technically proficient and talented baristas, persons who serve in a coffee bar and make creamy artistic impressions on the top of the beverage.

The championship was dedicated to promoting excellence throughout the entire coffee value chain, fostering skill development, and cultivating a thriving café culture in India, said a release from WCC.

Hrishikesh Mohite from Café’ De Meet won the National Barista Championship 2024 at the WCC 2023 and the winner would represent India in The World Barista Championship to be held in South Korea.

Under the Women’s Star Brewer Skills Championship, female baristas and home brewers were offered a platform to display their coffee brewing prowess, demonstrating their skills. The Women’s Star Brewer Skills Championship was awarded to Priti Pradhan.

