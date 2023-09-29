HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Barista championship held at WCC to acknowledge cafe expertise

September 29, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A National Barista Championship was conducted at the World Coffee Conference 2023 and the championship was designed to recognise the most technically proficient and talented baristas, persons who serve in a coffee bar and make creamy artistic impressions on the top of the beverage.

The championship was dedicated to promoting excellence throughout the entire coffee value chain, fostering skill development, and cultivating a thriving café culture in India, said a release from WCC.

Hrishikesh Mohite from Café’ De Meet won the National Barista Championship 2024 at the WCC 2023 and the winner would represent India in The World Barista Championship to be held in South Korea.

Under the Women’s Star Brewer Skills Championship, female baristas and home brewers were offered a platform to display their coffee brewing prowess, demonstrating their skills. The Women’s Star Brewer Skills Championship was awarded to Priti Pradhan.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.