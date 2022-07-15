Karnataka

Barber injured in road accident succumbs

Special Correspondent Bengaluru July 15, 2022 20:44 IST
Updated: July 15, 2022 20:44 IST

A 41-year-old motorcycle rider identified as Yogendra, who was injured when a BBMP truck knocked him down on Nagarabhavi Main Road on Saturday, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

The deceased, a barber, along with his wife Vijayakala, 37, a labourer, were headed to work when the speeding truck knocked them down. While Vijyakala was run over and died at the hospital on the same day, Yogendra was being treated at a private hospital but he succumbed on Thursday.

Considering the financial condition of the victims, the Byatarayanapura Traffic Police pooled in money for the treatment of Vijayakala. The GM hospital where Yogendra was treated waived off the expenses based on the police’s request. The couple leaves behind two minor daughters . The driver of the truck was arrested the next day and released on station bail.

