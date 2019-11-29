Baragur stresses on need for uniform education policy

Writer and intellectual Baragur Ramachandrappa has stressed the need for an uniform education policy to ensure equality among children. He was speaking after inaugurating the two-day Akhil Bharat Makkala Kannada Sahitya Sammelan here on Friday.

A majority of children study in government schools. A significant number of children, below the age of six years, go to anganwadis, while others go to private schools. There are many forms of schools and syllabus. “Children are born with a free mind, where there is no space for discrimination. However, the education system creates divisions among them. There should be uniform education for all,” he said.

Mr. Ramachandrappa said that children should be told about Savitri Bai Phule, who was the first to open a school for girls. Her move to open the school was opposed by many in her time.

“When she was on the way to her school, her detractors used to throw cow dung at her. However, such acts did not deter from running the school. Because of her school, many women got education,” he said.

Every year lakhs of children give up education and end up as child labourers. In India, thousands of children die during birth.

“Children should be told about these things as well. We the elders have the responsibility of leaving a tolerant society for the next generation,” he said.

Keertana Nayak, president of the sammelan, in her presidential address, criticised parents for harbouring a love for English.

“They [parents] are denying us of our childhood and reducing us to marks-generating machines. Children face pressure both in school and at home. We don’t get time to play,” she said.

Ms. Nayak thanked the Makkala Sahitya Parishat for organising the event and encouraging children to engage in writing.

Nirmalanandanatha Swami of Adichunchanagiri Mutt said parents and teachers should make children develop an interest in literature.

M.A. Gopalaswamy, MLC, Shambhunath Swamy of Adichunchanagiri Mutt in Hassan and others were present. Earlier in the day, a procession of the sammelan president and co-presidents was held in the city. Schoolchildren participated in the procession.